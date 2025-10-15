Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 19 at Homewood Library

× 1 of 43 Expand Homewood Library Trunk-or-Treat Homewood Library Trunk-or-Treat × 2 of 43 Expand Photo by David Leong The Homewood Library Foundation hosted their first ever trunk-or-treat event at the Homewood Public Library on Oct. 20, 2024. Hundreds of children and their families gathered to enjoy games and collect candy and other treats provided by the over 30 local businesses and organizations that participated. × 3 of 43 Expand Photo by David Leong The Homewood Library Foundation hosted their first ever trunk-or-treat event at the Homewood Public Library on Oct. 20, 2024. The Homewood Library Foundation will host its annual Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the library parking lot.

Families are invited to enjoy an afternoon of Halloween fun as local businesses and community organizations decorate vehicles and hand out candy and treats to children. Guests can expect music, festive decorations and plenty of spooky spirit.

Businesses and groups interested in participating as treat stations can register through the Homewood Library Foundation. Participants are asked to arrive between 2 and 2:45 p.m. to set up and prepare for around 1,000 trick-or-treaters. Treats can include candy, snacks or non-food items such as stickers or small toys. Allergy-friendly options are encouraged.

For more details or to register your trunk, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.