True40 Studio class to benefit Addiction Prevention Coalition on Jan. 17

Community members are invited to move, sweat and give back during a special True40 Studio class benefiting the Addiction Prevention Coalition (APC) on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 9:30 a.m. at True40 Studio Homewood, located at 819 Green Springs Highway, Suite 117.

The class will feature True40’s signature 60-minute workout, a modern, full-body format that blends strength training, cardio, barre, Pilates and yoga. Designed to safely build balance, endurance and strength, the class incorporates a variety of equipment, including TRX straps, a barre, Pilates balls, gliders, yoga straps and both light and heavier weights.

The class is open to the public and limited to 24 participants. Registration is required, and once the class is full, no additional spots will be available. A typical drop-in class costs $30, but the rate has been reduced to $25 to encourage new participants. All proceeds from the class will go directly to APC.

Information about APC and its services will be available at the event. APC is a nonprofit community resource focused on preventing addiction and promoting recovery across Central Alabama. For more than 15 years, the organization has provided in-school prevention programs, community education and support services throughout the Birmingham area.

Registration and additional details are available at true40studio.com.