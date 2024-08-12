True40 celebrates grand opening at The Edge

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Edge. The Edge features seven dining options and a multi-functional outdoor space.

True40 Studio, a premier boutique fitness destination, will expand its footprint by opening its second Birmingham location at The Edge, located in West Homewood.

True40 is a community for movement, offering a workout that combines principles of strength training, cardio, barre, Pilates and yoga. Originally established in Auburn, Ala. in 2016, True40 has since expanded across the state, empowering individuals to achieve their fitness goals in a supportive and inspiring environment. The new location at The Edge marks True40 Studio's commitment to fostering health and wellness within the vibrant community of West Homewood.

True40 invites the community of Homewood and beyond to preview the beautiful new studio and cheers to a new chapter of True40 Studio with a Grand Opening Party on August 22 from 5-7 p.m.There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, light refreshments, and giveaways. Members of the community will also have the opportunity to become a founding member of True40 Homewood.

“True40 is thrilled to expand to the Homewood neighborhood through the dynamic Edge development,”stated Kaitlyn Bentley, CEO of True40 Studio and owner of True40 Downtown Birmingham and True40 Homewood locations. “Homewood aligns perfectly with our mission to empower a community of people to move true to their bodies, and ultimately become their best selves by celebrating movement.We’re so excited to build our community in our high-energy haven.”

Joining an array of Phase 1 culinary and beverage establishments, True40 will inhabit 2,007 square feet within The Edge’s expansive 5,000-square-foot Phase 2 space dedicated to fitness and retail. Amenities include: a free parking lot, a shower and beauty bar, and childcare. True40’s other Birmingham location is located Downtown at 2201 2nd Ave. S. Unit 201, Birmingham, AL 35233. Members at either studio will be able to attend both locations. True40’s Birmingham studio was named Birmingham's BestFitness Studio by About Town 2019-2021, and placed as a finalist 2022-2024. Kaitlyn was namedBirmingham's Best Fitness Instructor 2023-2024, and was a finalist 2021-2022.

“Homewood is an active community with a focus on fitness and True40’s commitment to fostering health and inspiring movement fits seamlessly with our mission to create a dynamic space where people can come together” stated J.J. Thomas, Co-Owner of The Edge.

For more information on True40 Studio, please visit www.true40studio.com. For more information on The Edge, visit www.theedgehomewood.com.