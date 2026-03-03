Troop 95 becomes Birmingham’s first family Scout troop

× Expand Photo courtesy of Troop 95

Troop 95 of Homewood has announced it will transition to a family troop, becoming the first troop in Birmingham to welcome both boys and girls under the same program through Scouting America, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America.

Although girls have been participating in Scouting America programs for several years, 2026 marks the first time boys and girls are permitted to take part in the same troop. The change is designed to create a unified path for Cub Scouts moving into the next level of Scouting while remaining part of the same troop community.

Operating within the Greater Alabama Council, Troop 95 will continue to follow a youth-led model centered on leadership development, service and outdoor adventure. Members can work toward merit badges and rank advancements, take part in camping and high-adventure trips, and pursue the Eagle Scout rank.

Scouts may join as early as sixth grade, though participation is open to youth through age 18.

“We are excited to expand our troop and welcome more families,” Scoutmaster Will Womack said. “Scouting builds confidence, leadership, and lifelong friendships, and we look forward to offering those opportunities to even more youth in Birmingham.”

Troop 95 has served Birmingham-area families for more than 85 years, offering a Scout-led program focused on character development, teamwork and outdoor experiences.