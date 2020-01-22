Trinity UMC to host Lil’ Lambs sale

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Trinity United Methodist Church will host its Lil’ Lambs consignment sale Jan. 30 to Feb. 1. × 2 of 2 Expand Lil’ Lambs consignment sale information. Prev Next

The biannual Lil’ Lambs event, put on by Trinity United Methodist Church, will hold its first sale of 2020 from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1.

The three-day Lil’ Lambs event is a consignment sale that provides gently worn clothing, toys and furniture for a discounted price. Trinity UMC is at 1400 Oxmoor Road, and the sale will happen in Trinity’s gym that faces Seminole Drive.

The event starts Thursday, Jan. 30, with a preview sale. Volunteers for Lil’ Lambs will be able to start shopping at 4 p.m. with a $5 entrance fee, and consignors will be able to shop at 5 p.m. with a $5 entrance fee.

The general public will be able to come shop from 6-8 p.m. with the same $5 fee. The Lil’ Lambs event will continue Friday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will conclude Saturday, Feb. 1, with the event happening from 9 a.m. to noon.

Kristan Walker, Trinity UMC’s director of outreach ministries, said a lot of the items on Saturday will be sold at half-price. All unsold items will be donated to Trinity’s Children’s Clothing Closet and Kids Connection, according to Walker. Both of the ministries serve families in the Birmingham area.

Walker said the Lil’ Lambs event is special to Trinity UMC and the community.

“This is a great fundraising and publicity event for Trinity Outreach Ministries,” she said. “The unsold items that are marked donate by the sellers go to two Homewood ministries that support low-income families. Additionally, this is an opportunity for local parents and grandparents to enjoy time together picking out low-cost items for the children in their lives.”

All proceeds will go to support Trinity’s local and international mission teams and projects. You can register to be a seller or a volunteer at trinitybirmingham.com/kids/lil-lambs.