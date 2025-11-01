Trinity UMC to host fall Art in the Lot on Nov. 8

× Expand Photo courtesy of Trinity United Methodist Church Art in the Lot returns Nov. 8 for the second of its two annual events.

Trinity United Methodist Church will host its fall edition of Art in the Lot on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church’s parking lot at 1400 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

Presented by Trinity Studio, the outdoor event features more than 80 local artisans working in painting, ceramics, woodworking, jewelry, fiber arts and other mediums. Art in the Lot is held twice a year and has grown steadily since its founding, drawing both longtime participants and new vendors each season.

The event is free to attend and open to the public. Food and refreshments will be available on site.

For more information or vendor applications, visit trinitybirmingham.com/event/art-in-the-lot.