Trinity UMC rallies to help local community in need

When Senior Pastor Brian Erickson put out a call to his congregation at Trinity United Methodist Church that some of their neighbors were in need, they stepped up to help in a big way.

“I think since COVID-19, our congregation has really been focused on very practical ways to love our neighbors,” Erickson said. “We have people in our community who have very large needs and, for whatever reason or another, may be hanging on by a thread to make ends meet. It has been important to our congregation to see those needs and help meet those needs.”

When the historic government shutdown happened, many government functions ceased, including the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

“Our church family really came together in an incredible way because we understand that even in our community of Homewood, we have some of our neighbors with real needs,” Erickson said. “It was important for us to show up with love and generosity and really help out where we could.”

Initially, when SNAP benefits ended, Erickson posted on Facebook a few days before the Sunday service, asking his congregation to consider donating with an ultimate goal of raising $70,000.

“I thought it would be cool to see that money go toward immediate assistance with some of the families in our community who were struggling,” Erickson said.

Not only did the congregation raise $70,000; by the end of that particular Sunday, they raised $186,949 in total.

“It was just really beautiful to see,” Erickson said. “One hundred percent of every dollar directly went to help those in need.”

Erickson said the money went to purchase gift cards for groceries to help assist those in the community with needs.

The church has a continual ministry that offers assistance in the form of food, clothing, household items and utility assistance to those struggling with financial insecurity and displacement.

Kristan Walker, the director of outreach at Trinity, meets with many of the families in need throughout the year, Erickson said.

“I think a lot of people think of Homewood as being very affluent, but there are also some really big needs within the community,” Erickson said. “With the holidays, the need has actually outpaced our giving because the needs really spike. We feel a real burden to make sure some of our closest neighbors, the people living in our community, are taken care of.”

The 3,600-member church is considered politically diverse, Erickson said.

“We want to speak good news and live good news, and we are trying to make all of our mistakes on the side of love and mercy,” Erickson said. “I think we are in a season where we as human beings are not always kind to one another and we have so many tools at our disposal to be unkind. I think with this, it allowed people to show some basic human kindness to one another. People are so hungry for hope and for kindness and love that I think this just really resonated with them to be able to help out in a very tangible way.”

Erickson said Trinity’s ministry to help those in the community is always working to fill in gaps where the needs are the greatest.

“We don’t always see in the culture we live in that people are just eager to practice kindness and do something to alleviate someone else’s misfortune or suffering,” Erickson said. “Sometimes churches can get a bad rap, and at times we deserve that. But when you have a community of faith standing together and pooling our resources with the shared focus to lift up some of our neighbors, truly great things can happen, and in this case, they did.”