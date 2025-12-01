Trinity’s Outreach Hub to host Christmas Store for families in need

Trinity United Methodist Church will host its Outreach Hub Christmas Store on Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Homewood campus.

The store will welcome families in need by appointment, offering parents the opportunity to select 5-6 gifts of equal value for each child at no cost. The store is designed to provide a dignified and personalized shopping experience for families seeking support during the holiday season.

Community participation is essential to stocking the store, and the deadline for toy donations is Dec. 3. Trinity is requesting new, unwrapped gifts priced between $20 and $30.

Donations may be dropped off at both Trinity West Homewood and Trinity’s Oxmoor campus. Gifts may also be purchased through the church’s Amazon wishlist, which ships items directly to the Outreach Hub to simplify the donation process.

In addition to gift donations, the church is seeking volunteers to assist with organizing toys, setting up the store and providing hospitality to families during their shopping appointments. Volunteer roles include preparing the space, helping sort gifts and offering refreshments or treats to families as they browse.

The Outreach Hub Christmas Store offers an opportunity for the community to support local families during the holiday season by giving, volunteering or both. Participation directly helps Trinity provide a meaningful and joyful experience for children and parents.

The store is free for all participating families.

For more information and to sign up as a volunteer, visit https://trinitybirmingham.com/event/outreach-hub-christmas-store/. You can also call 205-879-1737 or email CarrieRCarter@bellsouth.net.