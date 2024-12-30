Top 10 Stories of the Year 2024

by

As 2024 draws to a close, , we wanted to highlight some of top news stories that defined life in Homewood this year by highlight our top ten stories of 2024, as curated by editor Sarah Owens. Here's the full list.

#10: Two become one: Edgewood Presbyterian Church and Second Presbyterian Church merge

#9: City manager referendum sparks concerns, opposition from citizens

#8: An unexpected gift turned community treasure: Sims Garden carries on legacy of community

#7: Homewood Theatre brings Capote short story to stage for Christmas

#6: Edgewood Elementary celebrates a century of education

#5: Excitement, nerves mark beginning of new school year

#4: Homewood Halloween builds lasting memories, community

#3: Homewood native tells story behind his painting of Queen Elizabeth II

#2: ‘I survived the Lakeshore Owl’

#1: The power to save: Why talking about mental health matters

