Top 10 Stories of the Year 2024

As 2024 draws to a close, we wanted to highlight some of the top news stories that defined life in Homewood this year by highlighting our top ten stories of 2024, as curated by editor Sarah Owens. Here's the full list.
#10: Two become one: Edgewood Presbyterian Church and Second Presbyterian Church merge
#9: City manager referendum sparks concerns, opposition from citizens
Photo by Sarah Owens
Chadwick Stogner, Melinda and George Williams
From left: Chadwick Stogner, George Williams and Melinda Williams during their interview with The Homewood Star on Sept. 17.
#8: An unexpected gift turned community treasure: Sims Garden carries on legacy of community
Photo by Erin Nelson
A child looks at a blow-up jack-o-lantern scarecrow at the annual Miss Sims’ Garden Pumpkin and Mum sale at the garden in Homewood on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
#7: Homewood Theatre brings Capote short story to stage for Christmas
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
#6: Edgewood Elementary celebrates a century of education
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools.
Lene Brown’s 1962-63 first graders pose for their class portrait.
#5: Excitement, nerves mark beginning of new school year
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Charley Chewning, a senior in the Homewood Class of 2025 and a member of the Patriots’ state championship soccer team and math team, seen at Waldrop Stadium.
#4: Homewood Halloween builds lasting memories, community
Photos courtesy of Justin Ivins.
Justin Ivins has spent thousands of dollars over the years building his collection of Halloween decorations.
#3: Homewood native tells story behind his painting of Queen Elizabeth II
Photo courtesy of Ephraim Skipper.
Artist Steve Skipper at work on his painting, titled “Majesty,” in his studio.
#2: ‘I survived the Lakeshore Owl’
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
(L to R) Matt Grainger and Haley Flanery pose with their "owl-ways stay on guard" sign at the scene of the owl attacks on Lakeshore Trail on Oct. 1, 2024. The pair wish to promote awareness of the danger of the bird to runners and walkers on the trail. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
#1: The power to save: Why talking about mental health matters
