Tiffany McIntyre announces candidacy for Homewood City Council, Ward 1

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tiffany McIntyre for Ward 1 campaign. Tiffany McIntyre has officially launched her campaign for Homewood City Council, Ward 1.

Tiffany McIntyre, a lifelong volunteer and West Homewood native, is running to represent Wad 1 on Homewood City Council with a focus on preserving Homewood’s small-town charm while guiding responsible growth.

She announced her campaign on Monday, sharing a post on Facebook.

×

In the post, McIntyre shared her personal story and roots in the city with a video.

“I grew up in West Homewood and I have always loved our great community,” McIntyre said in the video. “Even while living in places all across the country as an Army spouse, I always knew Homewood was where I wanted to raise my family. My parents are still here, and now my kids are growing up in the same close-knit neighborhood and attending the same incredible schools that shaped me.”

McIntyre is entering the race for public office after years of volunteer work in the community. She has served on the Homewood City Schools Foundation, the Homewood Athletic Foundation, held leadership roles in PTOs and served as a member of the Service Guild of Birmingham, supporting The Bell Center and families across Central Alabama.

“Over the years, I’ve served this city in the ways that matter most,” she said in her announcement. “Now, I’m running to represent West Homewood as the City Council Member for Ward 1 because I want to keep Homewood moving forward—without losing what makes it special.”

Her top priorities include maintaining quality schools, improving neighborhood safety and connectivity and ensuring transparent, family-focused governance.

“I’m homegrown in West Homewood,” she added. “And I’m ready to listen and serve the community that’s always been home to me.”

For more information, visit TiffanyFor1.com.