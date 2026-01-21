Tickets for popular community event Homewood Grown on sale Jan. 23

× Expand Ron Burkett The Homewood City Schools Foundation hosted the fourth-annual Homewood Grown on Thursday, April 20 in Soho. The event included a seated dinner, live music, remarks from alumni and the presentation of the 2017 Teacher Impact Awards.

Tickets for Homewood Grown, a signature community event celebrating all things Homewood, go on sale Friday, Jan. 23, at 9 a.m. and are expected to sell quickly.

The annual event highlights the outstanding teachers and administrators of the Homewood City School System while raising support for resources that help students thrive. This year it will take place on Friday, March 13, at The Club.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a cocktail hour, followed by the program at 7:15 p.m. A plated dinner will be served, valet parking will be provided, and the 2026 Teacher Impact and Support Staff Awards will be announced during the evening.

Individual tickets are $250, and tables of 10 are available for $2,500. Sponsorships are also available for organizations interested in securing a table while supporting Homewood schools.

Proceeds from Homewood Grown help provide essential resources, training and support for educators, with the goal of ensuring every Homewood student has access to a best-in-class education.