Thunder on the Mountain returns

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Fireworks light up the night sky over Vulcan Park during the annual Thunder on the Mountain fireworks display July 4.

Birmingham’s yearly patriotic tradition on the 4th of July, Thunder on the Mountain, will return this Independence Day at Vulcan Park and Museum from 9-9:30 p.m.

Residents will be able to enjoy 30 minutes of fireworks from wherever they can see the Vulcan statue.

There will be a tie-in to The World Games 2022 this year, which is three days after Thunder on the Mountain on July 7th, said Amanda Hare, marketing and public relations manager at Vulcan Park and Museum.

WHERE: Vulcan Park and Museum

WHEN: July 4, 9-9:30 p.m.

The World Games 2022 has partnered with Vulcan Park and Museum this year to present this year’s show to Birmingham, she said.

“We’ll be doing the fireworks show right before opening ceremonies so we’ve integrated some pieces from the World Games,” Hare said. “Wherever people can get an unobstructed view of Vulcan, they’ll be able to watch the fireworks show.”

She said there will be new effects on the statue this year that they’re excited to launch.

“It’s hopefully going to be bigger and better,” Hare said. “Last year, I think we had the most shells we’ve ever had in the past. The tie-in to The World Games is what I’m most excited about.”

The World Games 2022 will be from July 7-17 and will feature 34 sports including muay thai, lacrosse, hockey, floorball, archery, baseball and softball, netball and powerlifting, among others.