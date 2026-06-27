Thunder on the Mountain returns with Alabama's largest Fourth of July fireworks show

× Expand Image courtesy of the Vulcan Park Foundation

With Independence Day around the corner, there are several events in and around Homewood to enjoy. For a full list of area events, check out our Fourth of July activities roundup.

One of Alabama's most anticipated Independence Day traditions returns July 4 as Thunder on the Mountain celebrates America's 250th birthday with the state's largest fireworks display.

Beginning at approximately 9 p.m., Pyro Shows of Alabama will launch more than 2,500 fireworks shells and special effects from Red Mountain during a 20-minute choreographed show synchronized to patriotic music.

Presented by UAB Medicine and organized by the Vulcan Park Foundation, the annual spectacle can be viewed from numerous locations across the Birmingham metro area, including Vestavia Hills, Homewood and downtown Birmingham. While Vulcan Park & Museum is the centerpiece of the celebration, organizers encourage spectators to arrive early if planning to watch from Red Mountain, as parking is limited and nearby roads will close before the show. Ride-sharing is also recommended.

The synchronized soundtrack will be broadcast live on several iHeartMedia Birmingham stations, including 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Beat, 103.7 The Q, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC and La Jefa 98.3. The fireworks display also will air live on WBRC 6 News.

Vulcan Park & Museum will close to the public at 3 p.m. July 4 to allow for event setup and safety preparations. During the show, both the park and Valley View Drive will be closed to public access.

Thunder on the Mountain is supported by the City of Birmingham, the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau and the City of Homewood, along with numerous corporate and community partners.