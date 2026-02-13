Three on a String returns to Homewood Theatre for two nights of music and comedy

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Theatre

Three on a String is heading back to Homewood Theatre for two nights of music and laughs on Feb. 20 and 21, with both shows beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The long-running Alabama-based bluegrass and folk group, founded in 1971, is known for blending tight musicianship with lighthearted comedy. Now featuring Bobby Horton, Brad Ryan and Andy Meginnis — and occasionally special guests — the band has remained a crowd favorite for decades and is a member of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.

The Feb. 21 performance will include special guest Chuck King.

The group’s return to “beautiful downtown Homewood” is always a highlight for local audiences, and organizers encourage attendees to note the early 6:30 p.m. start time.

Tickets are available at homewoodtheatre.ludus.com.