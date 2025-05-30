Three on a String brings laughter and melody to Homewood Theatre for Mother’s Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Theatre. Three on a String played a sold out show at the Homewood Theatre on May 9.

Three on a String, Alabama’s beloved musical comedy group, continues to charm audiences with its unique blend of melodies and humor.

Celebrating over 50 years in the entertainment industry, the ensemble recently performed a special Mother's Day show at the Homewood Theatre, delighting fans with their signature harmonies and wit.

Originally formed in 1971 by Jerry Ryan and Bobby Horton, the group expanded to include bassist Andy Meginniss and multi-instrumentalist Brad Ryan. Though founder Jerry Ryan has retired, he occasionally makes cameo appearances, much to the audience’s delight.

Bobby Horton, renowned for his work on Ken Burns’ documentaries, brings a rich musicality to the group, playing over 20 instruments. Brad Ryan, known for composing the Rick and Bubba theme song, adds depth with his fiddle, guitar and piano skills. Andy Meginniss, a veteran performer, contributes with his bass, guitar and vocals, having rejoined the group in 2013.

In March 2023, Three on a String was honored with induction into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, cementing their legacy as one of the state’s most cherished musical acts. The ceremony in Tuscumbia featured the group donning tuxedos for the first time in their 52-year career, performing their autobiographical song “Still Kickin’” to a standing ovation. The event was emceed by American Idol winner Taylor Hicks and included performances by Rhonda Vincent, Randy Owen and other notable artists. The induction was a heartfelt acknowledgment of the group’s enduring impact on Alabama’s musical heritage.