Three on a Sting and Sean of the South to play benefit concert for HHS band

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Chris Cooper Christmas Times Coming 4a - 1 Three on a String and Sean of the South will perform a benefit concert for the Homewood High School band on Sunday.

Three on a String and Sean of the South will take the stage at the Homewood High School Auditorium on Sunday for a Christmas concert benefitting the Homewood Patriot Band.

Shelby Parks, a drum major in the band, will also step under the spotlight to sing two songs during the show.

General admission tickets are $35, and the auditorium can hold up to 1,000 concert goers. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the band and will help fund the band's trip to the 2026 Rose Parade.

This will be the Band’s sixth appearance in the Rose Parade, which is watched by millions of people around the world and has become an iconic New Year’s Day tradition.

Three on a String started as a one-show performance by Jerry Ryan and Bobby Horton in 1971, and they later added a bass to form the trio.

Brad Ryan eventually became the regular bass player for the group and has since added fiddle, guitar and an occasional piano to the shows. Andy Meginnis completed the group when he rejoined in 2013.

Jerry is recently retired but can still be seen making cameos with the group from time to time.

Sean of the South is a columnist, humorist, multi-instrumentalist, and stand-up storyteller known for his commentary on life in the American South.

His work has appeared in Newsweek, Southern Living, Reader's Digest, Garden and Gun, and his column appears weekly in newspapers throughout the U.S. He has authored eighteen books and over four thousand columns. He makes appearances on the Grand Ole Opry, and his work has been featured on the Today Show.

The concert will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the HHS Auditorium.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://gofan.co/event/1729970.