Three Homewood students accepted into Alabama School of Fine Arts

Photo courtesy of Jaronda Little.

Three Homewood students have been accepted into the Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA) for the 2025-26 school year.

The students — Atlas Phillips (Math and Science), Jace Sanders (Music) and Olive Gratton (Theatre Arts) — are among 100 new enrollees from across Alabama at the state-funded public school, which specializes in intensive education in the arts, math and science.

Located in downtown Birmingham, ASFA serves students in grades 7–12 with a curriculum that combines advanced academics and daily concentration in a chosen discipline: creative writing, dance, music, theatre arts, visual arts or advanced math and science. The school currently enrolls about 350 students.

More information, including details about the admissions process and the school’s upcoming Open House on Oct. 18, is available at asfaschool.org.