Three Homewood businesses up for Alabama Retailer of the Year Customer's Choice Award

Photo courtesy of Alabama Retail Association Seibels Cottage is one of the 15 businesses in the medium-large sales volume category for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year Customer's Choice Award. Photo courtesy of Alabama Retail Association Soho Social/Standard/Taco is one of the 15 businesses up for consideration for the Alabama Retail Association's 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year Customer's Choice Award in the medium-large sales volume category. Photo courtesy of Alabama Retail Association Bandwagon Sports is up for the Alabama Retail Association's 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year Customer's Choice Award in the emerging category.

Three Homewood businesses are up for consideration for the Alabama Retail Association's Alabama Retailer of the Year Customer's Choice Award.

Seibels Cottage and Soho Social/Standard/Taco are two of the 15 businesses in the medium-large sales volume category. Bandwagon Sports is one of eight up for the award in the emerging category.

Customers have the chance to vote for their favorites among the entrants until Aug. 12. Votes can be submitted at https://alabamaretail.org/news/customers-choice-2024/.

Votes can also be submitted through the Alabama Retail Association Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AlabamaRetail.