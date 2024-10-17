This Weekend: Run a 5K, collect candy and more

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Oct. 18-20 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Homewood Library Foundation Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 20: All are welcome for this free, family-friendly event in the Homewood Public Library parking lot on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. Local businesses and organizations will have their vehicles decked out for the festivities. The Homewood Star will be there, so stop by and see us!

Homewood First Responders 5K, Oct. 19: Homewood is hosting a First Responders 5k to honor law enforcement and firefighters as heroes on Saturday. The event will raise funds for both the Homewood Police Foundation and the Homewood Fire Department. The race will begin and end in front of the Trak Shak on 18th Street, and wind its way through the streets of Downtown Homewood and the surrounding neighborhoods. Officers and firefighters will be there with police vehicles, fire trucks and McGruff the Crime Dog. The run will begin at 8 a.m. and registration is $30. There will also be a kids fun run starting at 9 a.m. with a $15 registration fee. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3lXf3f0.

Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival, Oct. 20: Community Grief Support’s Junior Board will host the 7th Annual Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Back Forty Beer Company. The festival is part-competition, part-celebration of the South’s ultimate comfort food and a FUN fundraiser for CGS. An estimated 3,000+ participants will taste various Mac + Cheese dishes from Birmingham’s favorite restaurants, food trucks, caterers, eateries, corporate teams, and home chefs. The M+C Festival is a family- and pet-friendly event, featuring live music by Southern Choice, a kid’s zone, including balloon artists, face painting, and more. There will also be local celebrity and kid judges to decide the overall Mac + Cheese winner. The People’s Choice will also be awarded. Visit https://www.communitygriefsupport.org/macfest/ to purchase tickets.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Oct. 11-17:

In football this week, Kyle Parmley shared his thoughts on John Carroll's game against Briarwood last week and previewed Homewood's Friday match up against Parker. The Under the Lights Podcast features Parmley and Gary Lloyd's discussion of week 8 and 9 of high school football.

Get to know Tim curry, Homewood Fire Department's apparatus operator. Also, read about Homewood High School graduate Kaitlyn Funk and her pageant journey.

In city news: U.S. Rep. Sewell presented Homewood with $1 million to address stormwater drainage issues, and the council updated their meeting schedule ahead of the holidays.