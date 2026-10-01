Then and now: Homewood through the lens

× 1 of 14 Expand × 2 of 14 Expand Photo courtesy of Jake Collins. The Homewood Theater in the 1930s. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Nadeau Furniture has replaced The Homewood Theater. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Union Missionary Baptist Church in Rosedale in 2026. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo courtesy of Eddie Griffith. The Curve in the 1950s. × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. The Curve today. × 7 of 14 Expand Photo courtesy of Jake Collins. Manhattan Street used to be tracks for The Edgewood Electric Railway in 1910. × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Manhattan Street. × 9 of 14 Expand Photo courtesy of Jake Collins. Downtown Homewood in the 1930s. × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Downtown Homewood in 2026. × 11 of 14 Expand Photo courtesy of Jake Collins. Edgewood Pharmacy in 1924. × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Escape Day Spa has replaced Edgewood Pharmacy. × 13 of 14 Expand Photo courtesy of Eddie Griffith. Hall-Kent Elementary, West Homewood, late 1930s. × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Hall-Kent Elementary. Prev Next

Homewood has changed dramatically over a century, yet pockets of the past remain visible if you know where to look. This photo spread pairs images from Homewood’s history with contemporary photographs of the same locations today. The historic photographs were sourced from Eddie Griffith, chairman of the Homewood Historic Preservation Commission, and Jake Collins, a Homewood High School history teacher.

What emerges is a portrait of continuity and change: some buildings still stand, transformed by time; others have vanished entirely, replaced by new developments. Together, these images tell the story of a city that has held onto its character while moving forward.

Jake Collins has spent two decades documenting Homewood’s visual story. He grew up on Roxbury Road, graduating from Shades Cahaba in 2001, and has published two books capturing the city’s past, including “Homewood Images of America” and “Homewood Past and Present,” which launches October 29 at homewoodpastandpresent.com.

Collins hopes his work will help residents see the city anew. “When people look at these photographs and walk through downtown Homewood, I want them to see the hard work people did to keep this place alive. Homewood has seen so much change, but what matters has endured: the wonderful and diverse people who live here.