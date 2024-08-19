The Road to College is back this Fall at Homewood Public Library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library The Homewood Public Library is hosting a college prep event on Aug. 26, featuring over 15 local universities and community colleges.

Over fifteen local universities and community colleges will attend the Homewood Public Library's Road to College event on Aug. 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the library's Large Auditorium.

Admissions counselors from several local colleges and universities will be present to answer questions regarding financial aid, ACT vs SAT scores, application timelines and much more. Registration is not required for this free event, and parents are encouraged to attend with their students.

The first thirty minutes of the program will go over important things about the college process, including campus visits, FASFA applications and important deadlines to remember. Jacob Call from Jefferson State Community College says, “It is important for students to think about the right fit for them career-wise. Sometimes students want to do a certain major, but they wouldn’t enjoy the career path that comes along with that major.”

Jefferson State Community College, The University of Alabama, The University of Alabama at Birmingham and Auburn University will all be participating in the event.