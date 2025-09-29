The new mayor speaks: Homewood’s first female mayor outlines goals for her first term in office

× Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines Mayor-elect Jennifer Andress accepts a congratulator phone call after winning election on Aug. 26, 2025.

For years, Homewood has been known for having the state’s largest city council. Despite being a municipality of 8 square miles, the city boasted 11 council members — a council president and two councilors for each of five wards.

But that notoriety is soon to change. Jennifer Andress, the recently elected mayor, will lead a five-member council that will set policy that City Manager Glen Adams will implement.

Thus, Homewood can be known for other attributes.

“There are so many great things that are happening,” Andress said. “There are so many people that want to be in Homewood — whether they want to live there, buy a home there, open a business there, shop there, eat there. We have so much going on.”

“We've got a really special little slice of Jefferson County,” the mayor-elect said, “and we want to keep it that way.”

Following her election, The Homewood Star posed some questions to Homewood’s next mayor.

Q: How does it feel to now be the face of a city?

A: Wow. Well, I love our city so much, so I am honored to be that. Really, I can't tell you how much it means to me to stand up in the region and represent Homewood. It's a complete honor.

Q: How would you bring Homewood together after a pretty harsh election?

A: Just be open for any conversation that anyone wants to have. I am an open book. The folks who I have represented in Ward 5 know that. They know I'm accessible. They know I'm responsive. They know I've been here for open conversation, and I would just encourage that. We're going to put forward a robust communication plan for the next term. We've already started those conversations. That's one of the things I want to tackle on Day 1. One of the things we'll talk about Day 1, implementing that.

Q: How will working with the city manager be different?

A: It's already so much better. He's been putting the budget together right now, so the budget process is different. The process has been completely different. He's been working with Finance Chair Barry Smith, the finance director and the mayor (and) the council president. We're starting these budget hearings. Glen (Adams) ... the budget has got his fingerprints all over it. He's been up and running in the city since March, hands on. And all the department heads roll up to Glen. Glen has been full-time centralized management. It has already made a huge difference. Everyone's gonna pull in the same direction. We're gonna be pulling in the same direction, versus having these 12 separate silos that we had.

Q: You are the first woman to be mayor of Homewood. Does that bring any opportunities?

A: I have always sort of operated on a countywide level as far as my job here, where I work, and just sort of the work that we've done with the Jefferson County Council Coalition. I've got a lot of great relationships across the county. I don't anticipate those relationships changing at all, just continuing to work with our surrounding municipalities, our county commissioners, surrounding mayors. I'm just really looking forward to just doing great things for the region and representing Homewood. In that regard, I've got great relationships with our state representatives and senators. Already, I have heard from Representative Terri Sewell’s office. I've already heard from Congressman Robert Aderholt. I'm just honored to continue working for Homewood.

Q: What are the opportunities to move Homewood forward in this new era of a new governmental structure?

A: I think you'll see things run more efficiently at the council level. The way we've operated in the past is we referred something to committee and the committees (met) the following week and then it got sent back out to the council for the next week. Now we're going to have pre-council meetings and then go straight to the council. I think you're gonna see things move more efficiently. We'll do away with the committee structure since it will only be five of us. I think that'll be less cumbersome as well.

Q: When the new council takes office, will there be pre-council meetings on the same day as the council meetings?

A: Yeah, we're going to model what, for example, what Mountain Brook has been doing. You won't see this every-other-weeks (committee meetings), which is what you've been seeing.

Q: How will you work with the council to get things done?

A: This new role is also the role of the council president. I'll be the one setting the agenda and leading the meetings. I've had great relationships. I've already been working with Winslow (Armstead, the new Ward 4 councilman) for five years on the Planning Commission and, obviously, with Nick (Sellers, the Ward 2 councilman) on the council for five years. I look forward to getting to know (new Ward 1 councilman) Paul Simmons and then whoever is going to be the Ward 3 representative. I'm a very easy person to work with and very accessible. (I'll) just be working with them as a team. We'll have some training before everyone gets sworn in to make sure everyone understands the process and Robert’s Rules of Order and things like that. There'll be some transitions with the folks who are brand new, but, fortunately, there's continuity with folks who are experienced with city boards. Winslow has been the vice chair of the Planning Commission so he's been leading meetings and he knows Robert’s Rules of Order. And, obviously of course, Nick has his experience on the council. We're lucky that we'll have continuity because we are losing institutional knowledge. We look forward to just continuing on and we'll have help with Glen and then some of the folks that have experience.