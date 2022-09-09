The March Quilts with Bib & Tucker at the Homewood Public Library

× Expand Year 8 Kick-off

The Homewood Public Library is thrilled to host a quilt block making session of The March Quilts project by Bib & Tucker Sew-Op on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. for kindergarten-8th grade.

This is the 8th year of this project, and the theme is A(MEND), which asks participants to think about how the process of mending can make something stronger than the original. Homewood’s sessions will have an additional them of Upcycling, and participants may bring fabric scraps to incorporate in their blocks if they wish (option, not required).

An adult must stay with participants during the program, and we ask that participants stay the full two hours to allow enough time to finish their quilt block. For any questions about this event, please email Cristina Castor at cristina.castor@homewoodpubliclibrary.org or Kelly Cummings at kelly.cummings@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Cummings, a Library Technician II at the Homewood Public Library, organized this partnership with Bib & Tucker Sew-Op to kick off Little Prints—a monthly Saturday program that focuses on printmaking for families at 2 p.m.

“This is a unique opportunity for kids to be active in a community art project that incorporates sustainability and thinking about positive change for their world.”

In order to be a part of this amazing project, register atwww.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events. Each child should be registered separately. Parents and/or caregivers do not need to register.