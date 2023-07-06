Homewood Library receives digital services grant

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Homewood Public Library.

Rob Harris, Information Services Librarian at the Homewood Public Library, has written and received the Public Library Association’s (PLA) Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive Grant, supported by AT&T.

With this contribution from AT&T, the PLA selected more than 200 public libraries across 45 states to host digital literacy workshops. These workshops are designed to help patrons improve their digital skills and help promote broadband adoption among families and diverse communities.

The workshops leverage the online digital literacy courses, created by PLA in collaboration with AT&T, that are freely available to anyone through DigitalLearn.org.

The Homewood Public Library will use this funding to offer Spanish computer classes to the local Hispanic community, and to offer educational classes for senior citizens. The primary courses offered will be Introduction to Computers, Internet Safety, Introduction to Email, Introduction to Windows 11, and Apple iOSBasics (iPhone and iPad).

Classes will begin in August and run through the end of November. For more information or to register for a class visit hpl.pub/computer-classes.

--Submitted by Laura Tucker, Homewood Public Library