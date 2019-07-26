The final stretch: Homewood schools prepare for new year with some construction still underway

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Construction crews continue work on the new weight room, seen from the roof at Homewood High School, that will be part of additions to the school, as well as interior renovations, on July 10.

For teachers, students and parents in Homewood, the clock is ticking down to the first day of school on Aug. 12. The clock is also ticking for construction crews, as administrators are hoping interior renovations across the schools will be wrapped up before classes begin.

While additions at Edgewood Elementary, Hall-Kent Elementary and Homewood High School will keep construction crews on-site for several months of the 2019-20 school year, Assistant Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in July that the schools are anticipating all interior work being done so classes will not be interrupted.

At Homewood High, that work includes new flooring, paint and a complete redesign of the Media Center, with a new glassed-in breakout room for groups and easier paths for students trying to cross between hallways to get to their classes.

The cafeteria and science classrooms were out of commission for about a month of last school year, but Maddox said the days of transporting food from Homewood Middle School kitchens to feed the high school students are over. The HHS science teachers’ new space includes brand-new labs and equipment, which Maddox said had not been updated in decades.

“We really felt like this was an area of need for renovation to bring us up, you know, into this century,” Maddox said.

HHS Science Department head Melonie McBrayer said she and the other science teachers are looking forward to both the new equipment and the additional space, which will make lab activities and tests easier. The labs have doubled as classroom space for several years.

“It’ll definitely free up space for us to set things up and not be so cramped and crowded,” McBrayer said.

McBrayer said moving to temporary classrooms last April and May was not too difficult academically because students were mostly preparing for exams, but there was some confusion for a week or so to help everyone find their temporary classrooms.

“They’re getting new science labs, so they’ll take that trade-off of the inconvenience during construction," Maddox said.

The new cafeteria also has a larger kitchen with new equipment and more capacity to feed 350-375 students at a time, including nontraditional seating options, Maddox said. The family and consumer sciences (FACS) classroom is also remodeling one of its kitchenette areas to be handicap-accessible, as well.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Dr. Kevin Maddox, assistant superintendent of the Homewood school system, discusses renovations that will include wheelchair accessible space in the culinary lab at Homewood High School as interior renovations and exterior additions are made.

If the remainder of the interior work goes as planned, Maddox said all teachers and staff should be able to begin unpacking and setting up their rooms on the first day that staff return, which is Aug. 2. That would give them more than a week to settle in before students arrive.

“We’re just going to keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best that they meet that deadline,” McBrayer said.

While the science teachers and cafeteria staff will be back in place this month, others on staff will still be working out of temporary spaces. The construction of the 108,000-square-foot addition on the north side of Homewood High School, which will include classrooms and the fine arts and athletic wings, is now projected for completion in summer 2020, Maddox said, meaning another full year without those spaces.

“We ran into quite a few issues with soils and foundations back here, unforeseen kinds of things,” Maddox said, which had a domino effect on permits and other phases of the project. Heavy rain in the winter also delayed the schedule.

Bailey Theatre has been removed for the cafeteria expansion, Maddox said, so the theater teacher is working out of a classroom and will have to improvise for performance space. The band is practicing out of the school’s auditorium.

Football practice is being held on the baseball fields or soccer and multi-purpose fields until a practice field on the north side of the school can be completed with the rest of the addition.

The current weight room will eventually be a wrestling room, but Maddox said that can’t happen until the weight room in the new wing is finished and may be the last step of the project.

Working with temporary spaces and around construction crews requires both planning and flexibility.

“Really all of our staff members have been great because most of everything we’re doing is inconvenient. So people are having to move and relocate and shuffle around and store things in different places, but they’ve all adjusted well and have a great attitude about it. So, I hope that continues,” Maddox said.

Assistant Principal Amanda Esslinger said the HHS staff adapted well last year to their plans to accommodate construction. For instance, teachers with a wall next to the construction site have a “buddy” classroom they can use each period if noise interferes with their classes, and she said it has been great for teachers to interact in new ways.

“The teachers have a great, flexible working relationship already,” Esslinger said.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Crews continue work on the new fine arts wing, seen from the roof of Homewood High School, that will be part of additions to the school, as well as interior renovations.

Many of last year’s changes to work around the construction will continue this year. Band and show choir were “seamless” in sharing space last year while they wait for the completion of the new fine arts wing, and Esslinger said she anticipates it being the same this school year.

Having watched the construction continue over the summer, Esslinger said she looks forward to the reactions of those who haven’t been on campus since May.

“It’s just a time of transition and when the construction is over it’s going to be absolutely positively amazing,” she said. “I’m excited for the teachers to see it, for the kids to see it and for the community to see it.”

All three Homewood elementary schools have also had renovations to flooring, cafeterias, theaters and other areas through the summer, though less extensive than at the high school, and Maddox said those also should be complete before students arrive. The classroom additions at Edgewood and Hall-Kent are anticipated to be complete in early 2020, he said.

Homewood Middle School had the least amount of work to be completed, and its addition for choir, band, wrestling and cheer space was completed earlier this year.