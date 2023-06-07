The Exceptional Foundation welcomes 100 youth for summer camp

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Exceptional Foundation Facebook page.

The Exceptional Foundation’s summer camp for school-age children with intellectual disabilities begins this week. Over eight weeks of camp, we will welcome more than 100 children into our building for all kinds of social and recreational activities in the Jay Harbert Youth Center and around town.

Our summer camp activities include art, music, science, and adaptive P.E. as well as regular field trips to the pool, movies, and bowling alley. Vendors and teachers will also join us to lead activities each week for three different summer camp groups.

Anna Ruth McCalley’s daughter Frances is part of The Exceptional Foundation’s after-school and summer programs, and she says that Frances looks forward to camp every summer, especially all the field trips throughout the summer months.

“Frances loves the activities, staff, seeing old friends year after year, and making new friends,” McCalley says. “It is such a comfort to know we have EF summer camp where Frances gets all the summer fun and excitement with a highly trained and dedicated staff.”

The youth program serves children ages 5-18, and summer campers take field trips and enjoy activities in groups based on age. We are grateful for all our community partners and volunteers who make summer camp possible and are ready for another great year.

Learn more about summer camp and youth programs at exceptionalfoundation.org/summer-camp. You can also find ways to help support our summer programs at tefbhm.org/summercampaign.

The Exceptional Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was established in 1993 to serve individuals with intellectual disabilities the Greater Birmingham area by targeting social and recreational objectives not met by educational institutions or the community at large.

Learn more at exceptionalfoundation.org.