The Edge launches soft opening

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Edge. The Edge features seven dining options and a multi-functional outdoor space.

The Edge, located at 815, 817 and 819 Green Springs Highway, has begun a soft launch before it announces its grand opening.

The new spot houses several dining options, including Corbeau Bar, Baba Java Coffee, Popbar, B'Ham Burgers, The Que*Bicle, Shin Ramen Noodle and Asian Cuisine and Cookie Plug.

Baba Java, B'Ham Burgers, Shin Ramen and The Que*Bicle are currently operating on limited hours each week and will continue doing so until the grand opening. The Cookie Plug will open on Aug. 23, and Corbeau Bar will open in mid September.

The space also includes fenced-in outdoor areas and an adjacent parking lot.

Developers have secured a multi-year partnership with Buffalo Rock–Pepsi® for all non-alcoholic beverages in The Edge restaurants. The collaboration will bring economic benefits to tenants, as well as provide customers with special events, promotions and unique opportunities to engage with some of their favorite beverage brands, according to their website.

The sponsorship will also allow for signage on the stage and throughout the outdoor food hall area.

In early April, True40 Studio became the first tenant in the project’s second phase, the construction of a 5,000-square-foot commercial building targeted for fitness and retail tenants on the back of The Edge. True40 offers a whole-body workout, merging high-intensity, low-impact exercises inspired by barre, functional strength training, Pilates and yoga.

This will be True40's fourth location in Alabama, and second in Birmingham.

The development’s second phase is projected to be finished by late summer or early fall.

For more information, visit https://theedgehomewood.com/.