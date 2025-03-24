The Edge hosting multiple events this week

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens The Edge Businesses at The Edge celebrated the grand opening if the multi-use development in Homewood on Nov. 2, 2024.

The Edge has several events happening this week, including a college day, a community hangout, networking opportunities and of course basketball.

College Tuesday is a new event being hosted by The Edge, offering local college students all day discounts at businesses in the complex when they show their student ID. Also on Tuesday, True40 is hosting a Community Hangout from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event is open to the public, not just members of the studio, and is an opportunity for people to spend time together in the warm weather while watching Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on the big screen.

Wednesday offers NBA basketball from 6:30-8:60 p.m. and Thursday kicks off the weekend of March Madness. There will be games on from Thursday to Sunday.

Also on Thursday, The American Advertising Federation Birmingham is co-hosting a Synergy Social for young professionals and students form 5-7:30 p.m. at Corbeau Wine Bar in the Edge. They are partnering with the Young Professionals of Birmingham, TechBirmingham and the Birmingham Tech Council for a night of fun networking for Birmingham's brightest minds in tech, marketing and business.

For more information on upcoming events at The Edge, visit theedgehomewood.com.