The Edge development gains city approval, coffee shop/dessert bar tenant

× Expand Rendering courtesy of JJ Thomas A rendering of The Edge development planned for Green Springs Highway in Homewood, Alabama.

Monday was a good day for developer JJ Thomas. His Green Springs Highway project — The Edge — officially got its first signed tenant when the Homewood City Council gave final approval to the project.

Thomas told The Homewood Star the first tenant is Baba Java.

“It’s a coffee shop out of Hoover,” he said. “They’re also doing a Popbar store. It will be a combined store – Baba Java and Popbar.”

Popbar sells frozen desserts and gelato on sticks. Baba Java also has agreements for co-branding with Popbar at a new location coming to Meadow Brook soon and a future location planned to open next year in downtown Birmingham at the former Powell Steam Plant. The original Baba Java is in Riverchase.

The Edge is a mixed-use development at 815 Green Springs Highway across from the McDonald's restaurant. The developer is taking two existing buildings and turning them into about 6,300 square feet of mixed-use space for food and beverages.

Thomas will add about 5,000 square feet in the development for retail. Additionally, it will have around 5,000 to 8,000 square feet of outdoor turf/stage/entertainment space and another 7,000 square feet of covered seating.

Responding to a question from Councilman Nick Sims, Thomas said there is no place for vehicular access from the Columbiana Road side of the development. On the east side of The Edge will be a sidewalk “for strollers and walking.”

“We’re getting the permit, and we’ll start painting the buildings later this week,” Thomas said. “We hope to finish and turn it over to the tenants at the end of the year. These are the two existing buildings. There’s a new building that won’t be ready until May.”

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. These buildings at 815 Green Springs Highway in Homewood, Alabama, are scheduled to be converted into a new mixed-use development called The Edge, with retail, entertainment, food and beverage spaces.

