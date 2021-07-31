The Cardinal’s Nest: Outdoor classroom honors former maintenance worker

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Dave Garrison’s grandchildren, Garrison and Ella Kate, and their classmates got to be the first students to tour the classroom.

Dave Garrison’s official title at Edgewood Elementary School was maintenance man, but to the teachers, students and parents there, he was much more than that. He was a helping hand, a smiling face, a welcomer and a friend.

On May 24, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place for a new outdoor classroom at Edgewood Elementary School. The area is dedicated to Garrison, who died suddenly from a heart attack last school year. Laura Tate, principal at Edgewood Elementary, said Garrison was like a father figure to her.

“He had a way about him to make every individual person feel so special,” she said. “He really was the father of our school. Everyone that knew him loved him.”

When she first came to the school six years ago as assistant principal, she was unloading her car to put supplies in her office. Garrison was right there to help her bring stuff inside, hang things on the walls or move things around.

Ashley McCullars, assistant principal at Edgewood, has worked there for 14 years. She said there is not a person at the school who doesn’t know Dave.

“The second you sign a contract and you are assigned to Edgewood Elementary, Dave Garrison was one of the first people you met and grew to love immediately, because he took good care of every teacher in that building,” she said.

Garrsion has two grandchildren at Edgewood Elementary School named Ella Kate and Garrison Lutz. They called him Papa Dave. The students called him Mr. D, Mr. Fix-it, Mr. Dave and Mr. G. The kindergarten through fifth-grade parents knew him just as well as the students and teachers because he was at all the parent-teacher events from setup to cleanup. There wasn’t a piece of the school he wasn’t a part of, Tate and McCullars said.

Garrison spent a lot of time outside with the kids at recess or during physical education in his free time, so the school wanted to honor him with something outside that kids could use to read and learn in a fun environment.

McCullars was a first-grade teacher and head of the outdoor classroom project when it began. She said the teachers have tried to be outside more during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she saw a need for an additional outdoor learning space. In the back corner of the school property, behind the track and the field, there’s a wooded area that serves as a buffer between the neighborhood and school property.

“Children from the school and children from the neighborhood are back there more than I think any of us really realized,” McCullars said. “There was already a path worn through there.”

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. On May 24, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place for a new outdoor classroom at Edgewood Elementary School. The area is dedicated to Dave Garrison, EES maintenance man, who died suddenly from a heart attack last school year. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. On May 24, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place for a new outdoor classroom at Edgewood Elementary School. The area is dedicated to Dave Garrison, EES maintenance man, who died suddenly from a heart attack last school year. × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Homewood City Schools Foundation offers grants every year that schools can apply for and receive. Once McCullars got approval from principal Tate, she applied for the money to create an outdoor classroom in the wooded area and waited. She ended up receiving more money than she originally asked for because the foundation liked the idea so much. One Homewood family, the Joneses, has children at Edgewood and asked to sponsor one of the grants being awarded to the community. They chose the outdoor classroom and funded the entire $1,600 project.

The classroom’s official name is The Cardinal’s Nest. McCullars said seeing a cardinal symbolizes a loved one who has passed away, so it just made sense to name the classroom after a cardinal. Red was Garrison’s favorite color.

The school and the surrounding community both pitched in to create the outdoor classroom. A local landscaping company called Curb Appeal cleared out the weeds and overgrowth in the area. Grace Tree Services donated the stumps that are used as seating. Each classroom of students painted a rock to put along the edge of the pathway leading to and from the area.

The school can use the space for all kinds of different things, McCullars said. Students can use the space as a quiet place to read, or classes can sit and read outside together. Teachers can use the space to talk about ecosystems, plants, camouflage or other environmental things. They can have a math lesson where kids count the number of rocks that have rainbows on them, or they can have a scavenger hunt. For the kindergarteners, it can be a five senses lesson to teach them what they see, smell or hear.

Tate said that if Garrison were still here, he would be completely on board with the project.

“If he heard about that outdoor space, he would have been out there moving rocks and making it happen, clearing and all of that,” she said. “It was just a natural thing that we immediately thought that he would have loved.”