The Bell Center’s Cornhole Classic returns

× Expand Staff photo. Participants toss bags at the 2019 Cornhole Classic at Good People Brewing. This year’s event will be at The Bell Center with a maximum capacity of 60 teams.

Cornhole Classic

WHERE: The Bell Center, 1700 29th Court S.

WHEN: April 10, 1 p.m.

COST: $50-60 for teams, free for spectators

WEB: thebellcenter.org/events/cornhole-classic

The Bell Center is hosting its ninth annual Cornhole Classic on April 10.

The event will be at The Bell Center this year instead of at Good People Brewing in an attempt to scale back the event during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a maximum of 60 teams to allow for social distancing, and the boards will be distanced from each other. Participants will have their own bags to throw instead of sharing them between people.

Money from the event benefits The Bell Center, which is a nonprofit organization with programs for children up to age 3 who are at risk of developmental delays. This year’s fundraising goal is $35,000.

“The money raised from this event goes to The Bell Center’s general operating fund, so it really helps us get the things we need on a day-to-day basis,” said Macy Craddock with The Bell Center. “Every single one of our toddler programs has feeding incorporated into it to teach children about social time and playing. So we have to buy that food, and that’s just one example of many things it goes toward.”

The family-friendly event will have live music and a food truck, Craddock said. This year, Michael Latham will be playing live music, and Cantina is the food truck.

The cost of a two-person team ranges from $50-60, depending on whether the team is social or competitive. The ticket price includes two beers per team. The event is free for spectators.

Visit thebellcenter.org/events/cornhole-classic for more information.