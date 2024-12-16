Terri Sewell to host live telephone town hall

× Expand Photo courtesy of Terri Sewell Terri Sewell is the representative for Alabama's Seventh Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) will continue her “Congress in Your Community” tour on Tuesday, hosting a live telephone town hall to provide updates on her work in Congress and hear about the issues impacting Alabama families.

Sewell represents Alabama's 7th Congressional District, which includes a large section of Homewood. She will be joined by special guests from the Alabama Department of Health, Community Service Programs of West Alabama, the West Alabama Food Bank and the Alabama-Tombigbee Regional Commission. Guests will present on the resources available through their respective agencies. The event will conclude with a Q&A session during which Sewell will take questions directly from constituents.

Constituents are encouraged to register in advance to receive a call by visiting Rep. Sewell’s official website at https://sewell.house.gov/telephone. Constituents can also join by dialing (855) 933-0831 at the time of the event.