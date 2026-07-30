Teen Summer Reading ends with prehistoric challenge at Homewood library

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will wrap up its Teen Summer Reading program with "The Bone Game Part 2" on Friday, Aug. 7, from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Large Auditorium.

Designed for students in grades 6-12, the finale builds on the library's earlier Bone Game program with a competitive team challenge. Participants will work together to study fossil bones from the winning team's prehistoric era and make their best educated guesses about what the ancient creatures looked like.

The hands-on activity encourages teamwork, observation and creativity while giving teens a fun way to explore paleontology before the end of summer break.

Snacks will be provided, and parents are welcome to attend. Registration is not required but is preferred to help the library plan food quantities.

Those interested can register at homewood.libnet.info/event/16167644.