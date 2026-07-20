Tea party and aerial performance bring Wonderland to Homewood

× Expand Image courtesy of Fireflyer Productions

The Dance Foundation will host "Question RealiTEA: A Wonderland Experience" on Sunday, July 26, featuring an afternoon tea party followed by an aerial and dance performance inspired by Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland."

The event begins with a tea party at 1:30 p.m., where guests can enjoy tea from Cha House. Costumes are encouraged, and treats from Gem's Granola will be available for purchase.

At 2:30 p.m., Fireflyer Productions will present a family-friendly performance featuring aerialists, flow dancers and an intuitive spoken word artist. The production includes performances on pole, lyra, silks and rope alongside interpretive dance and poetry inspired by the classic story.

Artwork by Jeremiah Bell of Wandr Art and audiovisual production by Sweet Tooth Entertainment will complement the immersive experience.

The event will be held at The Dance Foundation, 1715 27th Court S. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.