Taste of Homewood to celebrate 23 years presenting the city’s best bites

Taste of Homewood Guests at the Taste of Homewood try a dessert by Rolls Homewood featuring a cinnamon roll, sausage ball and fresh fruit during the event held at SoHo Square in March 2023.

Some of the best foods from area restaurants coupled with good conversation from people throughout the community are what help make the annual Taste of Homewood a favored event.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 23rd annual Taste of Homewood, which is scheduled for March 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at SoHo Plaza.

“I think the event continues to thrive because it feels authentic,” said Homewood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shay Gartman. “This isn’t just an event; it is a tradition. Families come every year. Restaurant owners look forward to it. Sponsors believe in it. There is something really special about seeing our community come together in one place, celebrating the businesses that make Homewood unique.”

The event invites attendees to come and sample food and beverages from Homewood’s most popular restaurants, coffee shops, bars and wine distributors.

“We have had such a strong response again this year, which says so much about our restaurant community,” Gartman said. “Whether the number is slightly up or about the same as last year, what really excites me is the mix of longtime Homewood favorites alongside some newer faces. It truly reflects how vibrant and growing our dining scene is.”

In previous years, local restaurants and businesses have participated in the event. Each participant sets up a booth in the plaza and offers selections from their menu for patrons to enjoy.

“Taste gives restaurants the opportunity to put their best dish in front of more than 1,200 people in one evening,” Gartman said. “For some guests, it is their first time trying a particular restaurant. And we consistently hear from business owners that they see those same people walk back through their doors later. It also shines a spotlight on our sponsors and partners, the businesses that invest in this community year round. The visibility and goodwill generated in one night really carries forward.”

While much of the event will be the same, Gartman said this year organizers are working to improve the flow of the event and creating more opportunities for guests to really connect with the restaurants and the people behind them.

“We are also excited to be partnering with Grace Klein Community again this year,” Gartman said. “We will have donation bins at the event so attendees can give back while they enjoy the evening. One of the things that I love about Homewood is that we show up for each other, and this partnership is a great example of that. We are hoping to continue growing that relationship in meaningful ways.”

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the event.

Gartman said she hopes people that attend leave the event feeling full — not just from the food but from the experience.

“I hope they discover something new, reconnect with a favorite and feel proud of the city we call home,” Gartman said. “Taste of Homewood is really about celebrating the people behind these businesses and the spirit of our community. If guests leave smiling and already talking about next year, then we have done our job.”

To purchase tickets, go to homewoodchamber.org and click on the red rectangle button that says “register.”