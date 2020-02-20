Taste of Homewood back for 18th year

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photo. The Taste of Homewood will be March 19 at Rosewood Hall. × 2 of 2 Expand Taste of Homewood info. Prev Next

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce’s 18th annual Taste of Homewood is set for Thursday, March 19, at Rosewood Hall.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and concludes at 8 p.m., with many delectable options available for trying. Homewood Chamber of Commerce Public Relations and Marketing Director Mandy Williams said the plan is to host the event outside on the plaza of Rosewood Hall in SoHo Square.

If weather conditions are unfavorable, the event will move inside Rosewood Hall.

Williams said the Taste of Homewood is now a tradition for the city.

“The Taste of Homewood has become a tradition in Homewood showcasing the chamber’s growing number of restaurant and food-based members while providing the public a chance to sample some of their dishes, ranging from classic favorites to unique creations,” she said.

Around 500 people attended last year’s Taste of Homewood event, and the chamber expects around the same number to attend this year. More than 25 Homewood-area restaurants, caterers, bakeries, coffee shops and beverage merchants will be participating in the event, Williams said.

Williams said it’s a great way to try new food from local restaurants.

“I’ve been introduced to numerous new foods and restaurants that have become favorites because of this event,” she said. “I highly recommend that anyone who lives, works or spends recreational time in Homewood try it.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $30 at homewoodchamber.org or for $40 on the day of the event. Children under 6 years of age will be admitted for free with the purchase of an adult ticket.