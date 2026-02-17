Taste of Birmingham brings food, music and fellowship to The Club

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Boys Choir

The Birmingham Boys Choir will host its 12th annual Taste of Birmingham fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 24, from 6-9 p.m. at The Club. Known as one of the choir’s most anticipated events of the year, the evening combines Birmingham’s culinary talent with live music and a shared commitment to arts education.

More than 20 of the city’s top restaurants will compete for several People’s Choice honors, including Best Savory Dish, Best Sweet Dish, Chorister’s Choice, Second Skillet and the coveted Iron Skillet Award. Guests can sample signature dishes and beverages while enjoying performances from the choir throughout the night.

Individual tickets are $85 and include tasting portions from each participating vendor, one complimentary drink ticket (beer, wine or soft drink) and open seating. A cash bar and water will also be available. Organizers expect more than 400 attendees.

Taste of Birmingham serves as the choir’s primary annual fundraiser. Proceeds support the musical education and training of more than 150 boys in grades 3-12. It costs approximately $4,200 per year to train each chorister, with tuition covering only a portion of that amount. Funds raised help bridge the gap, provide scholarships for more than 10% of participants and support instruction in music theory, vocal technique, ensemble collaboration and performance.

Beyond music, the Birmingham Boys Choir emphasizes character development, leadership and life skills such as discipline, integrity and respect. Organizers say the event plays a vital role in ensuring continued access to high-quality arts education for young men across the Birmingham area.