Suspect in Monday's deadly crash identified, along with victim

The suspect in Monday night's incident, which ended in the death of 42-year old Homewood resident and nurse practitioner Robyn Naftel Herring, has been identified as Jordan Markice Hicks, 28, of Pelham. Homewood police have obtained warrants for his arrest on suspicion of murder and leaving the scene of an accident. He is still at large as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified Herring as the victim of the incident Tuesday morning.

According to information released by the Vestavia Hills Police Department and the Jefferson County Coroner's office, a VHPD officer initiated a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 65 near the Alford Avenue exit. When the officer returned to his patrol car to do a wanted persons check, the suspect, later identified as Hicks, sped away in a Nissan Juke. As the officer pursued the suspect, eventually exiting onto Lakeshore Parkway, he observed Hicks, according to the release, had crashed the vehicle into oncoming traffic.

The officer immediately stopped, rendered first aid to the victims, who were in a blue Jeep, according to a release from the Homewood Police Department, and requested medical attention. One person, later identified as Herring, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release.

Police said Hicks fled on foot from the scene, heading towards the woods north of Lakeshore, triggering a multi-agency search.

The Homewood Police Department is the lead investigative agency in the incident, according to the release.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Ricks, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or Sergeant Cameron Beedle at 205-332-6200.