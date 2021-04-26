Suspect in Monday's deadly crash captured by Tuscaloosa PD

× Expand Tuscaloosa Police Department Jordan Ricks arrest Jordan Markice Ricks, 28, was arrested on suspicion of murder and leaving the scene of an accident by Tuscaloosa police on Thursday morning.

The suspect in a police chase Monday night on Lakeshore Parkway, which ended in a car crash that left 42-year old Homewood resident and nurse practitioner Robyn Naftel Herring dead, has been captured.

Jordan Markice Ricks, 28, of Pelham, was captured by Tuscaloosa police shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. U.S. Marshals tracked Ricks to an apartment off of Hargrove Road. While Ricks initially refused to exit the apartment, he surrendered without incident about 30 minutes later.

Homewood police have obtained warrants for his arrest on suspicion of murder and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified Herring as the victim of the incident Tuesday morning.

According to information released by the Vestavia Hills Police Department and the Jefferson County Coroner's office, a VHPD officer initiated a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 65 near the Alford Avenue exit. When the officer returned to his patrol car to do a wanted persons check, the suspect, later identified as Ricks, sped away in a Nissan Juke. As the officer pursued Ricks, eventually exiting onto Lakeshore Parkway, he observed that Ricks, according to the release, had crashed the vehicle into oncoming traffic.

The officer immediately stopped, rendered first aid to the victims, who were in a blue Jeep, according to a release from the Homewood Police Department, and requested medical attention. Herring was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release.

Police said Ricks fled on foot from the scene, heading towards the woods north of Lakeshore, triggering a multi-agency search.