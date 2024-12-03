Surv Birmingham helping homeowners tackle projects

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jonathan Kiel From left: Jonathan Kiel, Blake Gossett and David Blazer. Kiel is the owner of Surv's Birmingham franchise, and Gossett is the company's community manager. Blazer is a community business developer.

With the chaos of the holiday season and the new year fast approaching, Surv Birmingham can help homeowners around Homewood, and the Birmingham metro area, get organized and check off items on their to-do list.

Surv Birmingham is a local, Christian-owned home service business that has been offering help to tackle odd jobs and minor home repairs or service projects in the area for over two months.

With a goal of offering reliable services, the business connects young adults with aging and busy homeowners to care for their homes. They specialize in light handyman work, landscaping, painting and general home maintenance.

Whether you’re looking to move, declutter, rake leaves, host an event, clean house or more, Surv Birmingham has someone for the job. They also provide Surv Days once a month, offering help to the community for free.

“We strive to enable customers to stay in their homes longer and help those with busy schedules take care of their unfinished tasks around the house,” said Jonathan Kiel, the franchise owner of the Birmingham location.

Kiel said their customers appreciate Surv’s friendliness, professionalism, reliability and efficiency.

Visit their website at wesurv.com/surv-birmingham.