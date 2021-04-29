Summer reading returns to Homewood Public Library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Judith Wright. Vivian and Samuel Laslo share a book at the Homewood Public Library.

Summer reading is back at the Homewood Public Library in a virtual format, and there’s something for everyone: children, teens and adults, too.

Children will register for summer reading and pick up a prize-filled tote bag in person. The bag includes a reading log, pencil, bookmark and more. They’ll be able to set their own reading goal, and in July, the library will start giving out prizes to those who meet their reading goals. These prizes are a color-changing cup, a certificate, a scented bookmark and a squishy toy that attaches to a backpack or diaper bag.

The summer reading program’s theme is Tails and Tales, and programs will highlight different animals, Children’s Librarian Laura Tucker said. This year’s program will be “simplified,” she said.

“We don’t want people to feel frustrated by the program; we want people to feel success by participating and reading or listening to books,” she said. “We want them to feel challenged if that’s what they want, which is why they can set their own goals, but we want people to be able to reach it without frustration.”

The programming for teens is a little more relaxed, teen librarian Judith Wright said. When the Teen Summer Series begins, participants can login on Beanstack and begin logging books, audiobooks and graphic novels. They can enter to win one $150 Visa gift card virtually and one in-person. To enter in-person, they’ll receive one entry for every three teen materials they check out at the library. They’ll bring their checkout slip to the teen/adult services desk to receive an entry slip.

Teens and adults will both be able to complete badges through Beanstack, and both teens and children can participate in pandemic-friendly scavenger hunts each week.

“We appreciate our community rolling with us as we try summer reading in the pandemic,” Wright said. “We’re going to try to get back to the way things used to be, but still be safe and do virtual things.”

The Tails and Tales summer reading program is June 1-July 31, and the Teen Summer Series will run from May 24 to Aug. 7. Participants can visit homewood.beanstack.org to get started.