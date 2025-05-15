Summer Reading begins at Homewood Public Library

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Summer reading programs for children and teens will begin at Homewood Public Library on May 19.

The Homewood Public Library's annual Summer Reading program begins Monday, kicking off a summer full of fun reads.

Children ages 0-12 can be signed up for the program but stopping by the library's Children's Department or by visiting www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Once signed up, children receive free book from the Friends Bookstore and a calendar reading log to track each day they read or listen to an audiobook. Bring the log to the children's desk at the library and every 3 days marked off earns an entry for a monthly drawing. A handful of winners will be picked on July 1 and Aug. 4.