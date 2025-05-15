Summer Reading begins at Homewood Public Library

by

The Homewood Public Library's annual Summer Reading program begins Monday, kicking off a summer full of fun reads.

Children ages 0-12 can be signed up for the program but stopping by the library's Children's Department or by visiting www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Once signed up, children receive free book from the Friends Bookstore and a calendar reading log to track each day they read or listen to an audiobook. Bring the log to the children's desk at the library and every 3 days marked off earns an entry for a monthly drawing. A handful of winners will be picked on July 1 and Aug. 4.