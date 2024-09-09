Suicide among senior citizens on the rise

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. People play cards at the Homewood Senior Center in Homewood in August.

The suicide rate in the United States reached a historic high in 2022, and while nearly every age group experienced an increase from 2021, older Americans fared the worst, according to the National Council on Aging.

Suicide death rates rose 8.1% among people age 65 and older, compared to a 3% increase among all ages, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. In 2022, among the nearly 49,449 suicides that took place in the United States, 10,433 (21%) were attributed to people age 65 and older.

Older adults tend to plan suicide more carefully and are more likely to use more lethal means, according to the National Library of Medicine.

As people age, they often lose their sense of purpose and hope, for a variety of reasons, said Cheryl Dodson, executive director for the Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resource Coalition.

For some people, it’s a loss of physical abilities, while for others it may be the loss of a spouse, which can lead to loneliness and isolation.

While our culture is more connected than ever through tools such as social media, there still is a lot of disconnection, Dodson said. “An elderly person can go a week without speaking to someone if their phone doesn’t ring for a week,” she said.

Older adults also tend to be on fixed incomes, and as the cost of living increases, it can create great stress for them, Dodson said.

Even when loved ones help take care of them, many of those who consider suicide do so because they don’t want to be a burden, she said.

Signs that an elderly person may be considering suicide include giving away belongings, sudden talk of the end of their life, risky behavior, rehoming a pet, extreme fatigue, impulsive spending and alcohol or substance abuse, Dodson said.

“For people in crisis, the most powerful thing you can do is listen,” she said. You don’t have to have all the answers; just giving them a safe space to talk can save a life, she said.

The best advice she has for someone considering suicide is to reach out to someone to talk, she said. For those who are grieving, the Community Grief Support organization is a good resource, she said. The 988 suicide and crisis hotline is another, she said.

It’s also important to build connections with others, Dodson said.

Aimee Thornton, director of the Homewood Senior Center, said the Senior Center is a great place for people to build those connections. She has never had anyone tell her they were considering suicide, but she has had seniors say they were ready to give up, she said. Seniors deal with some deep issues, from family situations to caregiver fatigue, and can get depressed sometimes, she said.

“I think this is [a] lifeline for them,” Thornton said. “I’ve had people say, ‘If it wasn’t for this place or my friends here, I don’t know what I’d do. This is what keeps me going.’”

Rick Lazar, 75, said his wife of 45 years died about two years ago, and he has enjoyed coming to the Senior Center. “I just couldn’t stay at home. I had to get out and do something,” he said. “I try to stay busy.”

Margie Sharp, another senior, said she was spending a lot of time alone before her daughter found the Senior Center. “When I got here, I didn’t want to leave,” she said. “It’s just amazing.”

There are all kinds of activities, from chair yoga to line dancing, tai chi, samba dancing, bunco, canasta, bingo, pottery, history presentations and day trips to places like the rodeo, a cave, the symphony and plays.

To learn more about suicide prevention and older adults, visit the National Council on Aging website at ncoa.org and search “suicide.”