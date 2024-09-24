SUBMIT your family Thanksgiving photos

by

Does your family have a fun Thanksgiving tradition, or a secret family recipe you wait to devour each year? If the answer is yes, we want to feature you in our November edition.

For a chance to be featured, send a photo of you and/or your family celebrating Thanksgiving from years past to sowens@starnesmedia.com. Be sure to include your name and those of anyone in the picture, the year it was taken, the story behind it, and and include "Homewood Star Thanksgiving" in the subject line.