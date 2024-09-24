SUBMIT your family Thanksgiving photos

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sarah Finnegan A news clips from the Queens Daily News shows members of the Homewood High School marching band participating in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1981.

Does your family have a fun Thanksgiving tradition, or a secret family recipe you wait to devour each year? If the answer is yes, we want to feature you in our November edition.

For a chance to be featured, send a photo of you and/or your family celebrating Thanksgiving from years past to sowens@starnesmedia.com. Be sure to include your name and those of anyone in the picture, the year it was taken, the story behind it, and and include "Homewood Star Thanksgiving" in the subject line.