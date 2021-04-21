Student Art Contest winners announced

× Expand Photo courtesy of Judith Wright. Phoebe Reed, who is in 11th grade at Homewood High School, won Best in Show with her piece, Fearing Future Reflection.

For the last few years in March, the Homewood Public Library has hosted a countywide K-12 Student Art Contest and Show with a goal to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of local students.

This year, the library reworked the fifth annual event into a virtual contest in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students could digitally submit two original pieces of artwork created in the last 12 months. Entries would be judged by K-2nd, 3rd-5th, 6th-8th, and 9th-12th grade categories. A Best in Show winner would also be selected.

“We’ve watched this event grow each year, and honestly we had no idea how successful moving the contest online would be,” said Judith Wright, teen librarian and assistant director at the library.

The library received the highest number of submissions to date with almost 200 entries.

“This is a testament to the impact art has on children and teens. These students took the uncertainty and stress from the last year and challenged it into creating art,” Wright said.

After reviewing all the submissions, the judges, who are local artists, selected the following entries for placement. Their submissions can be viewed online at this link.

K-2nd Grade:

1st Place: Anne Violet Tucker, Kindergarten at Shades Cahaba Elementary - Parrots in the Jungle

2nd Place: Lily Berthiaume, 2nd Grade at Shades Cahaba Elementary - Don’t Trash the Library

3rd Place: Niam Thaker, Kindergarten at Vestavia Hills Elementary East - Abstract Pumpkin

Honorable Mention: Colette Wright - 2nd Grade at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School - Madonna and Child

3rd-5th Grade:

1st Place: Alyanna Cate Baylon, 4th Grade at Hall Kent Elementary - Under the Starry Night

2nd Place: Kate Gibbs, 3rd Grade at Shades Cahaba Elementary - Summer in a Cup

3rd Place: Lilli Mugnaini, 5th Grade at Red Mountain Community School - Athena

Honorable Mention: Mary Alice Von Hagel, 3rd Grade at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School - Three Wisemen

6th-8th Grade:

1st Place: Evelyn Frohsin, 8th Grade at Indian Springs School - VP Kennedy

2nd Place: Claire Chen, 7th Grade at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School - Two Ravens

3rd Place: Ivanna Martinez Carranza, 8th Grade at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School - Portrait of Frida Kahlo

Honorable Mention: Anna Boutwell, 8th Grade at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School - Dewdrops in the Garden

9th-12th Grade:

1st Place/BEST IN SHOW WINNER: Phoebe Reed, 11th Grade at Homewood High School - Fearing Future Reflection

2nd Place: Merritt Edwards, 12th Grade at Altamont School - Untitled

3rd: Place: Faith Pennino, 11th Grade at Alabama School of Fine Arts - Night's Ocean

Honorable Mention: Katie House, 12th Grade at Hoover High School - Peek

— Submitted by Judith Wright