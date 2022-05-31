Streetfest returns to Patriot Park on June 4th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Erik Henninger. A child smiles during the 2021 Streetfest at Patriot Park.

The eighth annual Homewood festival, Streetfest, is returning this summer to Patriot Park on June 4 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Hosted by the West Homewood Neighborhood Association, Streetfest is a free summer tradition meant to promote local West Homewood businesses and bring together residents of Homewood and surrounding communities, said Erik Henninger, member of the West Homewood Neighborhood Association.

Henninger said the festival will feature live music from the Matthew Carroll Band, food trucks, drinks and bouncy houses, among other activities.

“We just try to have something for everybody,” Henninger said.

Several local restaurants will have food trucks present including Pizzeria GM, Neighbors Ice Cream, Los Valedores Taco Truck, Ash, Milo’s Hamburgers Truck, Red Mountain Crawfish, Dixie Dogs, 2 Men and a Pig Catering and WestHouse Cotton Candy, and more, Henninger said.

Streetfest

WHERE: Patriot Park

WHEN: June 4 from 4 to 9 p.m.

COST: Free

Drinks will also be served in partnership with Redmont Distilling Co.

Streetfest is one of two summer festivals hosted by the West Homewood Neighborhood Association the second being the Back-to-School Bash they host in partnership with the city of Homewood, he said.

“We love anyone from any community to come join us and see what makes West Homewood special,” Henninger said. “It's an inviting community that wants to welcome everybody and hopefully they see that and they feel that.”