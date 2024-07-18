× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens promote a love of reading with their Storytime in the Gardens event.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosts a storytime event on Friday mornings.

Storytime at the Gardens is a weekly event held on Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. The event is meant for preschool aged children and includes a story followed by a nature activity.

The event takes place in the Southern Living Garden, weather permitting, or in the Garden Center. This program is designed to promote a love of reading, creativity, and gardening, all while gaining the benefits of visiting the Gardens and being outdoors.

They require preregistration to allow preparation for the number of children who will attend.

To register for the event, visit https://15827.blackbaudhosting.com/15827/page.aspx?pid=213&tab=2&txobjid=d6a42392-29b2-4041-8cea-dbc672ff22df.