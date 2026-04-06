Story concert celebrates friendship through humor and storytelling

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Star

Homewood Public Library will host “Companions, Buddies and BFFs,” a storytelling performance by Dolores Hydock, on Friday, April 10, from 6:15-8:45 p.m. in the Large Auditorium.

The program marks Hydock’s 20th annual Spring Story Concert and will feature a collection of stories centered on friendship, blending humor, warmth and insight.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Homewood Public Library. Tickets are $25, and registration is available at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.