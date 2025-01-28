Step Sing returning to Samford for 75th year

× Expand Submitted photo Step Sing participants celebrate winning awards at a previous year's event.

Samford University's annual Step Sing event returns to the stage at the Samford University Wright Center this weekend.

This year marks 75 years of the annual Step Sing tradition. Step Sing began as a sing-along on the steps of Renfroe Hall at the Howard College East Lake Campus in 1951. In 1976, Step Sing moved to its current home in the Samford University Wright Center.

There are performances Thursday through Saturday. Children age 3 and older require a ticket (under three can sit in parent's lap). Tickets can be found at samford.edu/events/university/annual/Step-Sing. Late arrivals will be seated after the first performance.