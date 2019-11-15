Star lighting, parade set for Dec. 5

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photo. The Homewood star is seen over 18th Street duringthe 2018 Christmas parade through downtownHomewood. × 2 of 2 Expand Homewood Christmas Parade and star lighting info. Prev Next

The Homewood community will hold its annual Christmas Parade and star lighting Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m.

The star lighting on 18th Street South will begin the festivities and will be followed by the parade, which begins at the Homewood Public Library and finishes at Homewood City Hall.

At the end of the parade, Santa will be present to visit with children, and the Christmas tree in front of City Hall will be lit.

Homewood Chamber of Commerce Public Relations Coordinator Mandy Williams said the tradition of lighting the star is one of the communities best festivities during the holiday season.

“There is something truly magical that happens as the community gathers around while Mayor Scott McBrayer lights the beautiful star that overlooks one of the best shopping districts in the city,” she said. “For many Homewood residents, this is the kickoff to the holiday season.”

Homewood Parks and Recreation Superintednet Rusty Holley said the parade will feature some of the classics from past editions.

Scout groups, churches, businesses and the Homewood police and fire departments are just some of the participants in this year’s parade. The Homewood Patriot Band will also perform during the parade.

Holley said there were 50 to 60 groups last year, and he expects the number to stay the same for this year’s parade.